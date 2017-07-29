Michelle Jean Frederick Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Michelle Jean Frederick, age 42, of Newton Falls passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

She was born on July 7, 1975, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Joseph Wayne and Donna Jean (Myers) Frederick.

Michelle had lived in Newton Falls for over seven years, formerly of Warren.

She was a waitress for Paris Inn and also worked at the Church Mouse in Newton Falls.

Michelle loved spending time with her family, gardening, reading and doing crafts. She was a great writer and was very passionate about music.

Memories of Michelle will be carried on by her loving family; her mother, Donna Jean Myers of Newton Falls; her three daughters, Ashley Barr of Warren, Gabrielle Frederick of Newton Falls and Maddison Jarvis of Newton Falls; her two sons, Gene Barr III of Warren and Mason Jarvis of Newton Falls; her four sisters, Dorothy Frederick of Newton Falls, Mindi Frederick of Warren, Janean (Matthew) Jones of Farmdale and Tabitha Langham of Newton Falls; a brother, Joseph (Elizabeth) Frederick of Newton Falls and her companion, Jack Peaco of Newton Falls.

She is preceded in death by only her father.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



Order Flowers Here