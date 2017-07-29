Paul Robert Hranko, Jr. Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Paul Robert Hranko, Jr., 82, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, following an extended illness on Saturday, July 29th, 2017 at his home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Paul was born on November 7th, 1934 to Paul and Helen (Zec) Hranko in Bellaire, Ohio.

He graduated from Farrell High School class of 1952.

Paul worked as a craneman for Jennings / Koppers Inc.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Louise (Hermandorfer) Hranko who survives at home; son, Rob and his fiancé Kristen Kilgore-Hranko of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Betty Ann Brusnahan of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Rose Marie (Albert) Bellucci of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and granddaughter, Taylor Marie Hranko.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or the charity of donors’ choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

