Phoenix infant dies in hot car _ second such death in city

The Phoenix Fire Department says that an infant left for about two hours in a hot car has died — the second such death in the past two days in the city.

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, a man runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to avoid the excessive heat in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California, threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week. The southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix _ a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, a man runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to avoid the excessive heat in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California, threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week. The southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix _ a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Fire Department says that an infant left for about two hours in a hot car has died — the second such death in the past two days in the city.

Authorities say firefighters were called shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a 1-year-old girl in a car in a neighborhood on the south side.

Capt. Larry Subervi says in a statement that the mother found the child, which was pronounced dead the scene.

Phoenix police are investigating. Subervi says that the incident appears to be an accident.

On Friday, authorities say a 7-month-old boy died after being left alone in a hot car in a northeast Phoenix neighborhood in triple-digit conditions.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say emergency personnel were called to the scene about 4 p.m. Friday. Police say that when officers arrived, witnesses reported the baby had been left in the vehicle for an extended period of time. The boy was pronounced dead a short time later.

Related Posts