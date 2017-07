WARREN, Ohio – Robert H. George of Warren died Saturday morning July 29, 2017, at his home.

He was born March 9, 1966, in Coronado, California to Donald and Ella (Webb) George.

He leaves his wife, the former Linda Adam; a son, Robert Phillips and a daughter, Sara Phillips as well as five grandchildren.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



