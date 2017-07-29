Storm Team 27: A nice weekend ahead.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather is expected this weekend with scattered clouds Saturday with cooler temperatures. Temperatures will only climb to the middle 70s this afternoon. It will be breezy with wind gusting up to 20mph or higher. Lower humidity is expected. The nice weather will continue Sunday with more sunshine expected.

Dry weather expected into next week with temperatures warming each day.

FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Breezy.

High: 75

Tonight Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 54

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57