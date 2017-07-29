Storm Team 27: Great weather sticking around this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
If you liked Saturdays weather you’re going to love Sunday’s. We are expecting a warm day with highs in the low 80s with breezy conditions. If you need to get some yard work done or just want to get outside, Sunday is the day to do it.

For the start of the week there is a slight chance of a stray shower but the storms return Thursday.

FORECAST

Tonight Mostly clear.
Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 82

Sunday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 57

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 85  Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 84  Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 82  Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78  Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75  Low: 61

