Swim clubs compete in championship at Poland

Around 600 swimmers from Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties competed in the championship meet

Around 600 swimmers competed at a swim meet championship in Poland on Saturday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Swim League held their annual championship at the Poland Swim Club, for the first time in six years, on Saturday.

Swim clubs from across Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties faced off in two divisions, based on club size.

Swimmers earned points for their club in both individual and relay events in an attempt to be crowned champion in their division.

Meet director Anthony Lattanzio said swimmers can’t wait for their training to pay off at this competition.

“I think they get really excited to come out, they look forward to it all summer. It’s a big day,” he said.

