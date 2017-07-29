Warren volunteers surprised to be recipients of house giveaway



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Warren had the surprise of a lifetime when they realized that a foreclosed home they had been helping to renovate for a week was being given to them Saturday.

The family, along with the Mahoning Valley Dream Center, spent the week transforming the vacant home as part of the organization’s “Love Week”.

Andrea and Joshua Swain had been living in a camper with their three kids for ten months and had no idea they were going to be given the keys to the home.

“This house is amazing and such a blessing for our whole family,” said Joshua Swain.

Volunteer Rusty Barnard said the volunteers didn’t know who the recipients would be, either.

“I was blown away because it just warms your heart to know they were involved in it and had no idea,” he said.

Doug Garasic, pastor of The Movement, said they had 700 volunteers in seven days organize to work on the house.

“We took it from a house that was foreclosed and we transformed it into a home for a family that was homeless, and now them and their three children are living in that house,” he said.

Garasic said the family constantly volunteers and give back to the community.

“They are extremely deserving. Noone knew about it except for a very small amount of people and it was awesome to see them move into this house,” Garasic said.