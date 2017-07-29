Woman sent to hospital after being struck by car in Howland

The victim suffered serious injuries after being hit while crossing East Market Street, said Ohio State Highway Patrol

By Published:
A woman was struck by a car while crossing East Market Street in Howland

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car while crossing East Market Street in Howland Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The unidentified 70-year-old victim from Burghill, Ohio was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with serious injuries, the patrol’s report said.

She was crossing the street just east of Brewster Drive near Giant Eagle around 1 p.m. when she was hit by a Saturn Outlook. The driver of the Saturn was uninjured.

There was a crosswalk near the crash, but the victim did not use it, according to the report.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed as of Saturday afternoon.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s