Woman sent to hospital after being struck by car in Howland

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car while crossing East Market Street in Howland Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The unidentified 70-year-old victim from Burghill, Ohio was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with serious injuries, the patrol’s report said.

She was crossing the street just east of Brewster Drive near Giant Eagle around 1 p.m. when she was hit by a Saturn Outlook. The driver of the Saturn was uninjured.

There was a crosswalk near the crash, but the victim did not use it, according to the report.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed as of Saturday afternoon.