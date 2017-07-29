Youngstown organizations provide action-packed day for kids

The organizers of the event said these events keep kids healthy and out of trouble

By Published:
Youngstown organizations host fitness event and swimming party


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local organizations teamed up to get hundreds of kids active on Saturday in Youngstown.

City Kids Care and 12 Rounds provided an action-filled day for kids, including a pool party.

Their goal? To keep kids healthy and make sure they stay out of trouble.

The morning started with a boxing and fitness class led by 12 rounds instructor, Clemate Franklin.

Fifty kids worked their way through a circuit involving punching bags, battle ropes, ladders and tires.

After a free lunch, they made their way over to the Northside Pool for A Splash Bash, hosted by City Kids Care. The event drew 300 more kids.

The organizers of these events were both born and raised in Youngstown. They said it’s essential to invest in the city’s youth.

