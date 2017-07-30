2 men killed when semitrailer hits SUV on I-71 near Columbus

Officials say the driver of the semitrailer pulling a milk tanker overturned after hitting the back of the SUV

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 71 in southwestern Franklin County.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say two men in a semitrailer have been killed after clipping the back of an SUV entering Interstate 71 northbound near Columbus.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday in Pleasant Township.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the semitrailer pulling a milk tanker lost control and overturned after hitting the back of the SUV entering the interstate. Forty-one-year-old James Ross of Joelton, Tennessee, and 22-year-old Skyler Davis of Russellville, Kentucky, were ejected from the semitrailer and pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the five occupants in the SUV driven by a Texas man were injured.

The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear who was driving the semitrailer or if the men were using seatbelts.

