Alma Garrett Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Alma Garrett, 90, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Hospice House.

She was born March 22, 1927 in Lickingville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dick and Edith (Roddy) Graham.

On March 22, 1943, she married Clarence Garrett. They shared 40 years of marriage and many happy memories until his passing July 1, 1983.

She was a former bus driver for Warren City Schools and retired from Trumbull County of Elderly Affairs.

Alma enjoyed bowling and bingo. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Indians fan.

Alma’s memory will be carried on by her son, Cordell (Franky) Garrett of Mecca, Ohio; four daughters, Carol Darlene Jones of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Flora Hunter of Brookfield, Ohio, Gail Carroll of Girard, Ohio and Deborah (Dennis) Sherman of Cortland, Ohio. She was also blessed with and survived by 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Alma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond and Donald Graham; sons-in-law, John Jones and Fred Hunter and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 2 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice House of Poland, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, OH 44514, in her memory.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.