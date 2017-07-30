Anna I. Zuschlag Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Anna I. Zuschlag, 87, of 339 E Jamestown Road, Greenville, (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of 70 Gibson Road, Greenville, passed away at 2:09 am on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on July 12, 1930, to the late, Warren and Grace (DeVore) Hinkson.

Anna was very active in the Jerusalem Christian Church in Greenville.

She attended Penn High School in Greenville.

Anna worked for many years at the Mercer Greenhouse in Fredonia.

She was a longtime leader of both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Anna enjoyed quilting, gardening, camping, and being outdoors.

She was married to Philip W. Zuschlag on September 8, 1949 and he preceded her in death on November 26, 1996.

Anna is survived by one son, Robert W. Zuschlag and his wife, Linda, of Greenville; two daughters, Janet A. Baer and her husband, Ronald, of Greenville and Linda J. Zuschlag of Greenville; four grandchildren, Tracy Mohr and her husband, Bryan, Michael Baer, Jennifer Hedglin and her husband, Shawn and Tina Heckathorn and her husband, Rich, all of Greenville; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Mohr, Jacob Hedglin and Gabriel Mohr, all of Greenville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Hinkson and Fred Hinkson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Williamson room at Jerusalem Christian Church, 560 Donation Road, Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017, with Pastor John Canon of the church, officiating.

One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial with committal prayers will follow the service at Jerusalem Cemetery, Otter Creek Township, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jerusalem Christian Church 560 Donation Road Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.



Order Flowers Here