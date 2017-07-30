Betty L. Kocis Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Betty L. Kocis, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in the transitional care unit of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 84.

Mrs. Kocis was born on February 1, 1933 in Sharpsville, a daughter of J. Dale and Elizabeth A. Farnicorn Brown.

She attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School in Sharon and was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School.

Betty was a homemaker and a wonderfully caring mother. Early in her life, she worked as a teller at the former Merchants and Manufacturers Bank for 18 years.

She was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, serving with the Ave Maria Society and the church catering committee.

When her children attended Notre Dame Grade School, she worked with the home room mothers in the lunch room and served as the librarian for the school. She also volunteered for many years at the Keystone Blind Association and with Meals on Wheels.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling and playing bridge.

Her husband, Joseph A. Kocis, whom she married on September 26, 1953, passed away on March 19, 2017.

Surviving are three sons, Thomas J. Kocis and his wife, Jane, Texas, Kenneth D. Kocis and his partner, Steven Bright, Pittsburgh and Gary R. Kocis and his wife, Rose, Virginia; a brother, Robert Brown of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Brent, Erin, Matthew and Julia Kocis; a dear cousin, Colette Layshock of Sharpsville and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Saint John Paul II Elementary School, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hour will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, August 2 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 in the church with the very Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



