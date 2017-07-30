Canadian bakery issues allergy alert for liveGfree hamburger buns

As the result of a packaging error, the hamburger buns are being recalled because they may contain an undeclared egg ingredient

By Published:
Vibrant Health Products has voluntarily recalled one lot of liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns due to a packaging error.
Photo courtesy of the FDA

(WKBN) – Vibrant Health Products has voluntarily recalled one lot of liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns due to a packaging error.

LiveGfree Gluten Free White Bread contains egg, an ingredient that is not listed near the nutrition facts or as an allergen on liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns’ packaging.

When it was discovered that liveGfree Gluten Free White Bread was packaged into the liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns’ packaging, the recall was issued.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs should not consume these products.

The recalled hamburger buns were sold through certain ALDI stores from April 13 through July 27 this year in several states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The buns come in an 11.3-ounce blue package, with lot numbers ending in #0897 on the front of the package and the UPC #0 41498 25980 8 on the back of the package.

Those who bought the hamburger buns can return them to the ALDI store where they were purchased for a full refund.

For more information or to get in contact with Vibrant Health Products, read the Food and Drug Administration’s safety announcement on the recall.

Vibrant Health Products is a family-owned bakery in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada,

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s