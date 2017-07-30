Canadian bakery issues allergy alert for liveGfree hamburger buns

(WKBN) – Vibrant Health Products has voluntarily recalled one lot of liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns due to a packaging error.

LiveGfree Gluten Free White Bread contains egg, an ingredient that is not listed near the nutrition facts or as an allergen on liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns’ packaging.

When it was discovered that liveGfree Gluten Free White Bread was packaged into the liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns’ packaging, the recall was issued.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs should not consume these products.

The recalled hamburger buns were sold through certain ALDI stores from April 13 through July 27 this year in several states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The buns come in an 11.3-ounce blue package, with lot numbers ending in #0897 on the front of the package and the UPC #0 41498 25980 8 on the back of the package.

Those who bought the hamburger buns can return them to the ALDI store where they were purchased for a full refund.

For more information or to get in contact with Vibrant Health Products, read the Food and Drug Administration’s safety announcement on the recall.

Vibrant Health Products is a family-owned bakery in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada,

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall.