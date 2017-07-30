Canfield crime activity: July 12-22, 2017

Wednesday, July 12

400 block of Fairground Blvd., Justin Crocker, 28, of Canfield, arrested on a Mahoning County Juvenile Court warrant for failure to appear.

Sunday, July 16

N. Broad St., report of possible identity fraud by way of fraudulent activity on a debit account. The victim was later reimbursed by the bank.

Monday, July 17

7000 block of Herbert Road, Brandy Jenkins, 23, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and cited for using illegal sun-screening material.

Wednesday, July 19

N. Broad St., Doreen Quijano, 58, of Canfield, arrested and charged with OVI, OVI refusal and a marked lanes violation.

Thursday, July 20

S. Broad St., Adam Kisielewski, 26, of Lisbon, arrested and charged with for wrongful entrustment. Larry Harris, Jr., 42, of Lisbon, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and cited for an unsafe vehicle.

Friday, July 21

400 block of W. Main St., a woman reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend. The case was reviewed by a Mahoning County prosecutor, who didn’t file charges.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

