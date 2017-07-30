Germany: Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders

VIENNA (AP) — German fire crews are focused on evacuating as many as 100 passengers from suspended cable cars that run over the Rhine River in Cologne after a gondola ran into a support pillar.

Public transportation authorities for the city in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia say 32 of the cars were operating when the mishap occurred Sunday.

When one car collided with a pillar, the others were brought to a stop.

The DPA news agency cites transport and fire department officials as saying as many as 100 passengers were left stranded.

Witnesses report that fire crews are using a mobile crane to bring down the first round of people.

No injuries have been reported.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)