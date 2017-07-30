Healthcare rally held outside Sen. Portman’s office in Columbus

Protesters laid on the ground and sang "Happy Birthday" at the rally on Saturday

By WKBN Staff and CNN Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of CNN

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN/CNN) – Protesters hope their voices were heard at a rally outside Sen. Rob Portman’s office in Columbus.

Organizations like Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, Tri-State Freethinkers and several others stood together for the Protect Our Care Flash Mob. They laid on the ground and sang “Happy Birthday” on Saturday.

“Our message is to let him hear our voice and let him know our voices deserve to be heard and let him know that healthcare is a human right,” one of the protesters said.

Portman has expressed some concern about the Republican Party’s bills to repeal and replace Obamacare, but in the end voted for the skinny repeal Friday morning.

Sen. Sherrod Brown voted against the bill that failed with a 51 to 49 vote.

