Lillian Mae Krepps Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Lillian Mae Krepps, age 83 of Salem died at 1:09 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born May 3, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of late Joseph First and the late Christine (Kubic) First Harvey.

Lillian Krepps was employed at the Salem Community Hospital as a medical secretary for Dr. William Kolozi in the Pathology Department for many years. In the following years she was employed with Dr. Michael Bestic, Salem Visiting Nurses, Alliance Community Hospital Pathology Department and the bakery at the Dutch Haus Restaurant.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem.

Her husband, John “Jack” Krepps, whom she married June 6, 1953, preceded in death on February 11, 2008.

Survivors include three sons, Timothy L. (Mary) Krepps of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Thomas D. Krepps of Homeworth and Terry S. Krepps of Salem; three grandchildren, Jacqueline L. Reynolds, Terrence Krepps II and Taylor P. Krepps; two great-grandchildren, Rick and Nadaleigh; a sister, Marsha (Ronald) Crank of Niles and her companion dog, Kelly.

Besides her father and mother, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Marshall Harvey and a sister, Christine Woloschak.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Hope Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 291 S. Broadway, Salem Oh 44460 or Camp Frederick (church affiliate) at the same address.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



