Local boy band set to debut at Covelli Centre’s Aug. hip-hop concert

Producer Rufus Blaq put the boy band together, called YO5. YO is for Youngstown, 5 is for the number of members.

Left to right: Booker Newberry, Raekwan Spencer, Martez Sharper and Kingstown Powell. Not pictured: Duan Reynolds.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next Saturday at the Covelli Centre, a new act will debut during the “Summer Jam 1: Old School Edition” hip-hop concert — a boy band straight from Youngstown.

“YO5” is made up of five members, ages 8-14. They are Kingstown Powell, Martez Sharper, Raekwan Spencer, Booker Newberry and Duan Reynolds. Only two of them knew each other before the band was created.

Youngstown’s Rufus Blaq — through his production company Mojo Botz Entertainment — recruited the five kids through parents and families he already knew. Blaq said he was asked to put the band together.

“He made up a group of kids that he knows that can do special things,” Spencer said.

YO5 already has two songs — “Dream Shawty” and “Have a Party.”

“I’m bringing YO5 out in front of the big Covelli Centre packed stage because I know they’re ready for it. I know they’re ready,” Blaq said.

Two of the members’ parents are excited about the new band’s performance.

“Amazing opportunity for these guys. They’re so talented and so he’s excited,” Iris Salas said.

“When he came to me with the opportunity I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s go with it.’ And then when I saw the other four little boys with it, it’s a plus right there,” Davon Sharper said.

The concert is August 5, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

“Basically now we are brothers. We stand as brothers now and brothers for life,” Spencer said.

Performances will also include Das Efx, Nice & Smooth, Lords of Underground, Shock G and Doug E. Fresh.

Tickets are now on sale and range from $29 to $85. For more information on how to buy tickets, visit the Covelli Centre’s website.

