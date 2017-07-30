Poland/Canfield Softball starts World Series run with big win

Related Coverage Poland/Canfield Softball advance to Little League World Series

KIRKLAND, Washington (WKBN) – The Poland/Canfield Little League softball team started off their run at the Little League World Series with an 11-0 win over Canada Sunday.

After going undefeated in State and Regionals, the 13-14 year old team is representing the Mahoning Valley, the state of Ohio and the mid-western region of the United States. They defeated the opposition 90-3 in seven games played in two previous tournaments.

Sunday’s 11-0 win came in 5 quick innings. KaiLi Gross and Brooke Bobbey combined on a one hitter with Gross getting the win.

Jackie Grisdale led the offensive attack with two doubles and 3 RBI’s, while Abby Farber added a two run home run.

Central Region (Poland/Canfield) plays Southeast at 4:45 pm EST on Monday in their second game of pool play.