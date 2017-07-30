Police: Body found in freezer in Campbell, 2 arrested

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a home in Campbell Saturday night, where a body were discovered inside a freezer. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Arturo Novoa IV, 31, was arrested late Saturday night. He is charged with abuse of a corpse and is in custody in the Mahoning County Jail.

Another suspect, Katrina Layton, 34, was arrested Sunday morning. She is also in the Mahoning County Jail, charged with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

