Police: Body found in freezer in Campbell, 2 arrested

Arturo Novoa IV, 31, and Katrina Layton, 34, are in jail charged with abuse of a corpse

Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton
Arturo Novoa (left) and Katrina Layton (right)

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a home in Campbell Saturday night, where a body were discovered inside a freezer. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Arturo Novoa IV, 31, was arrested late Saturday night. He is charged with abuse of a corpse and is in custody in the Mahoning County Jail.

Another suspect, Katrina Layton, 34, was arrested Sunday morning. She is also in the Mahoning County Jail, charged with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

WKBN is working with Youngstown Police right now to learn more about this case. Check back here for updates and watch First News at 6 for the latest. 

