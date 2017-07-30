Police: Woman arrested, man hospitalized after stabbing in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested and a man hospitalized Sunday evening after a stabbing in Niles, police say.

The incident occurred at a home on Orchard Avenue around 5 p.m.

Niles police said a woman was arrested for felonious assault and taken to Trumbull County jail.

Police also said a man was transported to the hospital for emergency treatment for what appears to be a knife wound to the chest.

Police said it appears to be a domestic-related situation.

WKBN is working to learn more about this incident. Check back here for the latest updates.