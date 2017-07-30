Serbian Day picnic offers food, music and fun in Youngstown

The annual picnic offers food, family fun and live music

By Published:
The Annual Serbian Day Picnic was held Sunday in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Annual Serbian Day Picnic was held Sunday at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

The church has held the picnic every year since 1932.

Attendees get to enjoy roasted lamb, traditional serbian fare, live music and games for kids.

Organizers said it’s one of their biggest fundraisers all year long.

“Not as many people come to church [over the summer] and the weekly offering kind of goes down. This really helps us get through the summer,” said event organizer Nick Mitovich.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s