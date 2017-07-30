Serbian Day picnic offers food, music and fun in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Annual Serbian Day Picnic was held Sunday at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

The church has held the picnic every year since 1932.

Attendees get to enjoy roasted lamb, traditional serbian fare, live music and games for kids.

Organizers said it’s one of their biggest fundraisers all year long.

“Not as many people come to church [over the summer] and the weekly offering kind of goes down. This really helps us get through the summer,” said event organizer Nick Mitovich.