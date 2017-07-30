Storm Team 27: Sunny skies for the start of our work week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight we are tracking clear conditions again. Lows will be in the upper 50s. On Monday we are looking at the sunny skies returning with highs in the mid 80s.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday but the chance for rain, for most of us, will begin on Wednesday afternoon.

FORECAST

Tonight Mostly clear.

Low: 58

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84

Monday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated afternoon shower. (20% PM)

High: 85

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and storms. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81 Low: 65

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 55