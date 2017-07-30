Youngstown woman seeks help to clear debris from path to school

Crews cleared the debris at one point, but new debris began cluttering the path again a few days later

A Youngstown woman is seeking help to get the paths that lead students to East High cleared. The paths are currently filled with debris.

Cheryl Kelly, an East High alum, said East High Hill and Ella Road remain in disrepair, despite several attempts at cleanup.

When Kelly walked down the two roads — which are the most common walkways for East High students — she said she noticed tons of debris, including glass, tires and overgrown bushes.

She decided to take action and ask local leaders for help.

The plan worked, as the grass was cut and the debris was cleaned up. However, the roads were just as filled with new junk a few days later.

“This was cleaned up last Thursday,” she said. “This is really disgusting.”

Kelly said it’s up to the community to clean the roads and keep them clean — for the sake of the students.

Her goal is to make sure the East High Hill and adjacent streets are clean before school reopens in a couple of weeks.

WKBN 27 First News reporter Cameron O’Brien spoke to a mayoral candidate and Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip about the problem. Watch First News at 10 p.m. to find out what they had to say.

