Albert Guy Sangregorio Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Albert Guy Sangregorio, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully under hospice care of multiple myeloma at 2:48 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 in his home, with his family by his side, after an extended illness. He was 89.

Mr. Sangregorio was born on March 1, 1928 in Sharon, a son of Matteo and Donata (Iannelli) Sangregorio.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1946 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Albert served in Japan with the 8th Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of the Italian American War Veterans, Farrell.

He retired from the Painters Union, Local #476 in Youngstown, Ohio, where he was employed for more than 50 years.

Albert was a longtime active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

He was an avid local high school sports fan and enjoyed golfing, fishing and gardening.

Surviving is his wife of 64 years, the former Joann Weber, whom he married on May 2, 1953 in the former St. Joseph Church, Sharon, by the late Rev. Richard Tellers; a daughter, Karen Nelson and her husband, Thomas, Petaluma, California; three sons, Gregory Sangregorio and his wife, Mary Jo, Petersburg, Virginia, Douglas Sangregorio and his wife, Darla, Brookfield and Albert Sangregorio, Jr. and his wife, Sheryl, also Brookfield; six grandchildren, Angela Sangregorio, Douglas Sangregorio, Jr. and his wife, Brenna, Tomisa Emerson and her husband, Tucker, Destry Sangregorio, Brooke Nelson and Katie Sangregorio; a great-grandson, Brayden Sangregorio; two sisters, Pauline Koch, Sharon and Mary Lou Krantz, Hermitage as well as several nieces and nephews.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dominic and Joseph Sangregorio and infant, Joseph Sangregorio; a sister, Carmella Sangregorio, who also died in infancy and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Koch and George Krantz.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Church Food Pantry, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage, with military honors.



