Barbara J. Lawyer Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Barbara J. Lawyer, 81, of Niles, who passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at Northside Medical Center.

Barbara was born November 15, 1935 in Warren, the daughter of Charles J. and June (Coupland) Williams.

She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Youngstown College and later received her master’s degree in nursing from Youngstown State University.

Barbara retired in 1997 from Northside Hospital where she worked as a nurse for 37 years.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

Barbara enjoyed traveling and gaming.

She leaves her husband of more than 62 years, John Lawyer, whom she married November 24, 1954. Barbara also leaves three children, Terri (Wade) Sylvester of Warren, Michigan, David (Starr) Lawyer of Springhill, Florida and Richard Lawyer of Mineral Ridge, as well as nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Albert “Bud” Williams.

Friends may call from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.