Basketball camp teaches skills while offering support for little boy

Proceeds from the Warren camp will go toward medical expenses for a 4-year-old who battled leukemia and is currently in remission

By Published: Updated:
Warren basketball camp to benefit Aiden Elder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several area high school basketball coaches put aside their rivalries on Monday to help a little boy.

The coaches came together at Warren G. Harding for a benefit clinic to help the family of Aiden Elder, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Aiden’s cancer is currently in remission but he still has to receive chemotherapy for the next three years.

The 4-year old is the son of Aaron Elder, who played basketball and soccer for the Raiders before graduating in 2007.

Dozens of kids attended the camp to learn some new skills and offer support.

Proceeds from the event will help offset Aiden’s medical expenses.

