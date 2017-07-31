Benson home run leads Scrappers past Muckdogs

NILES, OH (WKBN)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers picked up their fourth win of the year over the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday night, 6-2 at Eastwood Field. With the win, the Scrappers have won nine series and are now tied for the most wins in the New York-Penn League with 25.

The Scrappers got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nolan Jones walked to start the inning and moved to third on an Oscar Gonzalez single. Jones would then score on an RBI ground out by Simeon Lucas for the 1-0 lead. Will Benson followed Lucas and blasted a two run homerun into the bullpen in right to push the Scrappers lead to 3-0.

Batavia would then cut the Scrappers lead to just a run in the top of the fifth inning. With one out the Muckdogs got back to back solo homers from Micah Brown and Michael Hernandez.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Scrappers would put the game away. With one out, Hosea Nelson singled and Tyler Friis walked. Ernie Clement followed with a single to load the bases and extend his hitting streak to 14 straight games. Jesse Berardi followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to score Nelson. Jones then cleared the bases with a two run double to push the score out to the final of 6-2.

Gregori Vasquez (2-2) started and earned the win for the Scrappers in six innings of work. The six innings were a new season high. He allowed two earned runs on just four hits. Vasquez walked one and struck out five. Riley Echols (2) picked up a hold with 1.2 innings of relief. Echols did not allow a hit or a run. He walked one and did not record a strike out. Kyle Nelson went the final 1.1 innings in relief to finish the game. Nelson did not allow a hit or a walk and struck out three.

The Scrappers will go for their fourth series sweep of the season on Tuesday night against Batavia.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS