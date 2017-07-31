Brode named head football coach at Jackson-Milton

Brode has been a member of the football staff at both the varsity and junior high level for the past 5 years.

Published:
Jackson Milton Blue Jays High School Football

North Jackson, OH (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton High School has hired Nathan Brode as its new varsity football coach.

According to Athletic Director Kevin Hogue, Brode is entering his 6th year as a intervention specialist in both the high school and middle school. He has also been a member of the football staff at both the varsity and junior high level for the past 5 years. Coach Brode is also entering his 5th year as Boys Head Track Coach.

Mark Assion resigned his position as head football coach earlier this offseason for personal reasons. Assion had won 34 games over the last 11 years, and led the Blue Jays to their first playoff appearance in school history.

