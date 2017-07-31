Columbiana Co. Fair taking extra precautions with ride set-up

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 172nd Columbiana County Fair — which opened Monday — comes at a time when fairs are in the spotlight after the fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair last week.

The incident that killed one and left seven injured in Columbus has some local fair-goers nervous.

“The [rides] that are on the ground don’t scare me as much as the ones that are high — which I wouldn’t trust at all,” Melissa Campbell said.

Rides are never open on the first day of the Columbiana County Fair. Instead, they are put together and then inspected extensively the following morning.

“We anticipate that’s going to go fine,” fair board member Don Humphrey Jr. said. “We have a very good rides company here. We’ve dealt with them for previous years and they brought a beautiful display of rides in.”

Dana Peck, the owner of Midway Rides of Uticca, says his rides are put together by strict standards.

“It’s a matter of following state regulations,” he said. “The manufacturer’s rules and regulations, as far as what they’re looking for.”

Peck says Ohio is one of the toughest states they travel to when it comes to safety inspections.

“We work hand-in-hand with them,” he said. “And whatever they suggest, we try to comply to.”

And Peck says when the rides open….

“See something good, tell us. If you see something bad tell us. It’s our goal to make everyone happy, keep everybody safe and have everyone enjoy their day at the fair.”

There’s tons of other events going on at the fair, as well.

Monday was the 4-H King and Queen pageant. The animals are being brought in Tuesday.

For an entire list of fair events through Sunday, click here.