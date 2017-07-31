Columbiana County Fair kicks off Monday

The gates officially open at 3 p.m. Monday, followed by opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. 

By Published:
Monday marked the start of the Columbiana County Fair, and there's a lot that's going to be happening throughout the week.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday marked the start of the Columbiana County Fair, and there’s a lot that’s going to be happening throughout the week.

Something new this year is this bridge that’s on the north end of the fairgrounds. Before, it used to be just a ravine, but it was built for the fair this year.

Also at the fair is, of course, are the food, the rides, the exhibits and the animals.

Kelly Ginnetti, Jr., who is part of the Junior Fair Board, said there is a lot of preparation that goes into the fair.

“We do a lot toward getting ready for the fair — ordering trophies and ribbons and making sure that there’s enough for every show, and that all the books are ready to mark down places and painting benches, setting up buildings,” said

The gates officially open at 3 p.m. Monday, followed by opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Then, at 6 p.m. at the grandstand, will be the Truck and Tractor Pull Extravaganza.

The fair runs through August 6. It’s located at 225 Lee Avenue in Lisbon.

More information, including a schedule of events, is available at columbianacountyfair.org

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s