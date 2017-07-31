Columbus pastor charged with sexually assaulting 3 young girls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An east side Columbus pastor is jailed, accused of sexually assaulting three young girls in his church office.

Pastor Guillermo Quintanilla, from The El Shadai Church of God on South Hamilton Rd. is charged with rape, sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to court documents, the first accusation emerged in June when a mother told police Quintanilla had molested her daughter approximately two times a week over a four-year span, beginning when the girl was 8-years-old.

The police complaint also details allegations of Quintanilla pushing one of the victims to the floor of his office, “smacking her in the face numerous times, threatening to rape her, threatening to kill her and her mom” if she told anyone.

Two other victims came forward also alleging assaults at the hands of Quintanilla, when they were as young as six and eight years old, according to court filings.

Police say during a voluntary interview, Quintanilla denied the sexual abuse allegations but he did say that if he touched the girls (private parts) it would have been by accident.

Quintanilla was arrested Saturday evening during a family event at the church. A police liaison to the court argued that Quintanilla should be considered a flight risk. The judge set bond at $1 million.