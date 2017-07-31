Dever’s 4 hits back Fister as Red Sox beat Indians, 6-2

Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run homer for AL Central-leading Cleveland

Cleveland Indians Baseball - Cleveland, Ohio

BOSTON (AP) – Doug Fister took a shutout into the eighth inning, rookie Rafael Devers went 4 for 4 and drove in a run and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Monday night.

Mookie Betts stopped his mini-slump by driving in three runs with two singles, and Eduardo Nunez added three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who won for the third time in nine games.

Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run homer for AL Central-leading Cleveland, which lost its second straight after a season-high nine-game winning streak.

Fister (1-5), claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on June 23, was pulled after giving up Zimmer’s homer with two outs in the eighth. He allowed two runs and five hits, walking two and striking out five.

Brandon Workman got the final four outs.

Mike Clevinger (5-4) gave up five runs on seven hits in three innings.

