Driver found unconscious, revived with Narcan in Youngstown

A woman was charged with driving under the influence after police say they found her passed out behind the wheel of a car that was running and still in gear

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was charged with driving under the influence after police say they found her passed out behind the wheel of a car that was running and still in gear.

According to a police report, a witness called 911 about 2:18 p.m. Sunday after a car was found up against a dirt pile in the area of Fifth Avenue and Commerce Street.

When officers arrived, they found Cheryl Rose, 47, behind the wheel of the car, unconscious and barely breathing, according to the report.

Officers administered the overdose reversal drug Narcan on Rose and said she woke up abruptly, appearing dazed and not knowing where she was,, the report stated.

Rose told police she had snorted heroin, according to the police report.

Police found a small amount of heroin in Rose’s pocket, the report stated.

Rose was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and was later charged with OVI.

