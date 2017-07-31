Eleven East Liverpool businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven East Liverpool businesses sold alcohol to minors, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU).

The OIU joined the Columbiana County Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Team during alcohol compliance checks on Saturday. Investigators checked a total of 15 places that sell liquor.

Those East Liverpool businesses that are charged with selling alcohol to a minor include:

A 1 Beverages Inc., also known as A 1 Bar, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave.

Richard E. Bissell II, also known as Gina’s Drive Thru, 1147 Pennsylvania Ave.

Sharon L. Gilkinson, also known as Gilkinson’s Short Stop, 1216 Avondale St.

Columbiana Foods Inc., also known as Giant Eagle 645, 619 Bradshaw Ave.

Kristopher F. Rayl, also known as Rayl’s Market, 246 West Fourth St.

Muth Cox 2 Inc., also known as Dresden Drive Thru, 1068 Dresden Ave.

Smith Oil Co. Inc., 3232 St. Clair Ave.

2630 St. Clair LLC, 2630 St. Clair Ave.

Ronald A. Volino, also known as 170 Drive Thru, 16028 State Route 170

KC F & G Inc., also known as Glenmoor Marathon, 46638 Y and O Road

KOE Inc., also known as Glenmoor Superette, 46564 Y and O Road

The liquor permits were administratively charged with sale and furnishing beer to a person under 21 years of age. Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions or the revocation of the liquor permit.

In addition to the administrative charges, local law enforcement charged an employee from each location with sale and/or furnishing beer to a person under 21. If convicted, they could face a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for each count.