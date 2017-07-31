Experimental plane crashes in Ashland County

LOUDONVILLE, OH (WOIO) – A small, experimental plane made an emergency landing in Ashland County Sunday.

Chief Deputy Carl Richert of the Ashland County sheriff’s department told Cleveland 19 News, the accident happened around 7 p.m. near Loudonville.

Richert says the plane was being piloted by a father who took his son for a ride. Then, a few minutes into the flight, the plane began to experience engine failure.

The pilot first tried to land the plane in a flat, wheat field, but it skidded out of control and ended up in a soybean field off of County Road 2920,

The plane flipped over upside down before stopping completely in the field.

The unidentified father and son were not seriously hurt and were taken to a hospital in Ashland.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.