Experimental plane crashes in Ashland County

The pilot first tried to land the plane in a flat, wheat field, but it skidded out of control and ended up in a soybean field off of County Road 2920

By Published:
Ashland plane crash
Courtesy: WOIO Cleveland 19

LOUDONVILLE, OH (WOIO) –  A small, experimental plane made an emergency landing in Ashland County Sunday.

Chief Deputy Carl Richert of the Ashland County sheriff’s department told Cleveland 19 News, the accident happened around 7 p.m. near Loudonville.

Richert says the plane was being piloted by a father who took his son for a ride. Then, a few minutes into the flight, the plane began to experience engine failure.

The pilot first tried to land the plane in a flat, wheat field, but it skidded out of control and ended up in a soybean field off of County Road 2920,

The plane flipped over upside down before stopping completely in the field.

The unidentified father and son were not seriously hurt and were taken to a hospital in Ashland.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s