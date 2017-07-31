Gloria Ann Heichel Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Gloria Ann Heichel, 84, of South Cascade Street, New Castle, died on Monday, July 31, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on February 18, 1933 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Alex and Clara (Melfi) Bennett.

She was married to the late Carl C. Heichel who died on September 2, 2003.

Mrs. Heichel worked for Venice Nursing Pavilion North in Venice, Florida as an licensed practical nurse, retiring after 20 years.

She was an avid sports fan, especially Pittsburgh teams, she enjoyed reading and was active at St. Camillus Church. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and loved her dog, Daisy.

She is survived by five children, Rebecca A. Joseph of New Castle, Carla M. Clarke and husband, Gregory of Venice, Florida, Richard L. Heichel and wife, Christine of Jacksonville, Florida, Jodi-Rae Heichel and companion, Rick Trott of New Castle and Brian A. Heichel of New Castle; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Guy, Frank, Eugene and Duane Bennett; one sister, Florence Bennett and one granddaughter, Jersey Heichel.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, August 3 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Camillus Church.

Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum.



