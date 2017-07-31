Harold Edward Pike Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Harold Edward Pike, age 90, of Salem and Lake Placid, Florida, died at 7:25 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 19, 1927 in Poland, Ohio, the son of the late Jefferson and Olive (Rapp) Pike.

Before his retirement in 1979, he had been a fireman with the Salem Fire Department for 25 years and had also worked at Logue Monument for 22 years.

He was a member of the Salem First United Methodist Church, life member of both the Elks #305 and the V.F.W. Post #892 and a member of Leetonia American Legion #131 and Moose Lodge # 2374 in Lake Placid.

Harold also served as a Fireman First Class in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

His wife, Marge (Merrigan) Pike, whom he married July 13, 1992, preceded him in death. A sister, Helen Gustafron also preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Jeff Pike of Salem; a daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Rhoads of Leetonia; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There are no public services.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



