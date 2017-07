Related Coverage Crews find body inside burning van in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have identified a man found in a burning van last week.

A police report identified as 31-year-old Michael Walker, of Warren.

Walker was found in a burned-out van last Monday on Pershing Avenue SW. Police believe someone set fire to the vehicle, which was completed charred when they arrived on scene.

The cause of death is pending further tests, according to the Trumbull County Coroner. Those tests are expected to take eight weeks.