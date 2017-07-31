Jacqueline Ann McKissick Bauder Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Jacqueline Ann McKissick Bauder, died at her home at Northview Estates in Ellwood City, on Monday, July 31, 2017.

She was preceded in death in 1983 by her husband, Donald Ray Bauder, with whom she was married for 27 years and by her parents, Burns William McKissick and Gertrude Lemery McKissick.

Jacqueline was born on March 15, 1935 and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953 and was an active member of the reunion committee for her class.

She attended New Castle Business College and proudly worked for the Pentagon in Washington DC as an executive secretary. She also worked for a time at the Ellwood City Forge and later as a receptionist for Drs. Aaron and Milton Caplan and Dr. Donald Magee.

She also had been a member of Christian Mothers at Holy Redeemer Parish.

On September 17, 1955, she married Donald Ray Bauder and has three surviving daughters, Valerie Rae and Timothy Charles Butler, Leslie Ann Bauder and Christine Beth Bauder (and Mary Napier).

Jackie’s funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, with calling hours on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Holy Redeemer Parish Church, Fourth Street, Ellwood City on Saturday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Mark Thomas, officiating.

Private burial will be in Holy Redeemer Parish Cemetery, North Sewickley.

The family gratefully acknowledges the staff of Northview Estates and Catholic Hospice.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.