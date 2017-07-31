Mary M. Dancu Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mary M. Dancu, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, July 31, 2017 in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville. She was 107.

Mrs. Dancu was born on February 24, 1910 in Wheatland, a daughter of Sam and Mary (Lapadat) Pacora.

Mary retired from the Shenango Inn, where she had worked as a waitress for many years since its grand opening. Previously, she had worked as a waitress at various restaurants in the Sharon area.

Mary was a longtime member of Holy Cross Romanian Orthodox Church in Hermitage.

She was honored with a 100 year commemoration by the Pennsylvania State Congress.

Mary enjoyed crafting, playing cards, bowling, reading, writing and cooking. She also loved to attend sporting events, the senior center and church. As a young lady she loved to dance, collect dimes and play checkers.

Her husband, John Dancu, whom she married on September 24, 1927, passed away in July of 1963.

Survivors include a daughter, Rosella Stright of Pompono Beach, Florida; four sons, John Dancu and his wife, Sally, Hermitage, Ted Dancu and his wife, Patricia, Folssmoor, Illinois; George Dancu and his wife, Nancy, Savannah, Georgia and Dan Dancu and his wife, Rose, Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.

Mary loved her entire family dearly. She is the matriarch of five generations consisting of more than 150 direct decedents.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Violet Barker; three sisters, Sylvia Mondoc, Elizabeth Dudash and Margaret Madasz as well as two brothers, Sam Pacora, Jr. and John Pacora.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul’s Activities Fund, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, August 2 in Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 2 at the church with Archpriest George J. Treff officiating.

Interment will be held at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



