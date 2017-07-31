McMenamy’s corporation pleads guilty to worker’s compensation fraud

Prosecutors say from 2012 to 2015, McMenamy's failed to pay more than $13,000 in worker's compensation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of McMenamy’s pleaded guilty on Monday in a case that accuses the company of not paying what they should in taxes for their workers.

Robert Leonard pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted worker’s compensation fraud, a misdemeanor. The corporation, McMenamy’s, admitted to the felony charge of worker’s compensation fraud.

Earlier this year, McMenamy’s closed, leaving brides scrambling to find a new wedding venue. Thrift Town Treasures has since moved into the former banquet hall on Youngstown Warren Road.

Leonard will be sentenced after a pre-sentencing investigation. He faces up to 180 days in jail

