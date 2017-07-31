Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southington crash

The accident happened at the intersection of Barclay Messerly Road and Painesville Warren Road

By Published:
The driver of a motorcycle was seriously hurt this morning after a crash with a car in Trumbull County.

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a motorcycle was seriously hurt on Monday morning after a crash with a car in Trumbull County.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barclay Messerly Road and Painesville Warren Road in Southington.

The motorcyclist was initially taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital and then flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

The driver of the car was out walking around, but we don’t know if she was hurt.

The Champion and Farmington fire departments helped out, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s