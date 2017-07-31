NASA issues safety warning for unsafe eclipse glasses

NASA says buying your eclipse glasses on Amazon does not ensure their safety

WKRN Staff Published:
Ashley Moretti, Candace Wright
In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 photo, Twin Falls High School science teachers Ashley Moretti, left, and Candace Wright, right, use their eclipse shades to look at the sun as they pose for a portrait at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. The district bought 11,000 pairs of solar glasses, enough for every student and staff member to view the solar eclipse Aug. 21, from Twin Falls. (Pat Sutphin/The Times-News via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) – Now that a total solar eclipse is just one month away, NASA has issued a warning to let people know unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.”

The space agency recommends only using eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been printed by the four following companies:

American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17.

NASA says buying your eclipse glasses on Amazon does not ensure their safety.

“Make sure to check your eclipse glasses and viewers to verify that they have the correct ISO designation and were manufactured by one of the four companies recognized by NASA as legitimate,” the agency noted.

It’s unsafe to look at the sun for any amount of time as it can possibly be dangerous and lead to permanent damage, hence why purchasing eclipse glasses is so important.

The total solar eclipse, considered a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many, takes place in just one month on Aug. 21.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s