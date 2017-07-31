Nashville mayor’s son dies from apparent overdose

A statement released Sunday from Barry and her husband, Bruce, says 22-year-old Max Barry died Saturday night in Denver


FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015, photo, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, center, is hugged by her son, Max, as her husband, Bruce, left, applauds after she was sworn into office in Nashville, Tenn. A statement released Sunday, July 30, 2017, from Megan and Bruce Barry, said their only child, Max Barry, died Saturday night in Denver from an apparent drug overdose. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says her only child has died of an apparent drug overdose.

A statement released Sunday from Barry and her husband, Bruce, says 22-year-old Max Barry died Saturday night in Denver.

Max Barry graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. The statement says the couple “cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child.” It adds that the family is asking for privacy “as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives.”

