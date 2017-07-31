Niles crime activity: Man accused of calling officer’s mom profane name

Friday, July 21

10:10 p.m. – Bike trail, a 14-year-old girl reported that she was sexually assaulted in October of 2016 near the bike trail. The girl said her attacker is an 18-year-old Mineral Ridge High School graduate.

Sunday, July 23

3:21 a.m. – Grant and Langley streets, two juveniles were arrested after a traffic stop in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

7:30 a.m. – 800 block of Vienna Ave., theft of a silver 2010 Ford F-150. The owner said he left the keys inside the truck.

6:11 p.m. – 100 block of Helen Ave., report of a stolen bicycle.

6:48 p.m. – 100 block of Helen Ave., a man was taken to the hospital after he was given four doses of naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. The man’s girlfriend found him gasping for air on the bathroom floor. Police said he refused to tell officers what he had taken and there was no evidence of drug abuse in the immediate area.

Monday, July 24

11:49 a.m. – 300 block of Robbins Ave., reported theft of a driver’s door from a 1994 Chevy pickup truck.

4:03 p.m. – 300 block of Hunter St., a Samsung Galaxy tablet was taken from an unlocked home. Nothing else was missing.

Wednesday, July 26

4:17 a.m. – 100 block of Poplar St., James “Jimbo” Foster, 44, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, violation of a protection order, and aggravated menacing. While conducting surveillance in response to a report of a violation of a protection order, police reported hearing a man yelling inside a home. That man was on the phone screaming threats like, “I am going to choke your eyes out of your head,” according to a police report. Police said Foster then came running out of the house. Police said he struggled with officers during his arrest and told them he “wasn’t going without a fight.”

10:54 a.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., P&A Super Pawnbrokers reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

Thursday, July 27

4:10 a.m. – 100 block of E. State St., Shawn Riley, 23, of Warren, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police said during a traffic stop, Riley began yelling at officers from down the street, calling them “pigs.” Police said Riley then came to the police station, requesting to file a report but began yelling at officers again, saying if he were black, officers would have shot him. Police said he also called an officer’s mother a profane name. They said Riley then began to punch and kick officers during his arrest.

Sunday, July 30

5:35 p.m. – 500 block of Orchard Ave., Lisa Lynn, 54, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Lynn stabbed 66-year-old Terry Lynn, who was in the front yard with a stab wound to his chest when officers arrived. He told police he was stabbed with a knife from the house but police found several knives in a sink.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

