Patricia A. Lawrence Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Patricia A. Lawrence of Sharon passed away at 3:15 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 63.

Patricia was born March 20, 1954, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Mildred (Farley) Prather.

In her teenage years Patricia’s family moved to Sharon, where she made her home the remainder of her life.

She was employed for over 30 years at the Sharon Hot Dog Shop.

Patricia was a former member of VFW, Post 1338, Sharon.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching her TV series and playing bingo and games.

She will be deeply missed by her family which includes two daughters, Ellie Lawrence, Wisconsin and Jamie Rempuszewski, with whom she made her home; a son, John Lawrence, Sharpsville; a brother, William Prather and his wife, Diane, Illinois; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Karen Porterfield; a brother, Dave Prather and longtime companion, Jerry Rempuszewski.

Calling hour will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, August 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, pastor of IHS Gospel Ministries, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment will take place in Madonna Cemetery, New Castle, Pennsylvania.



