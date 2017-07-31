Phillies trade reliever Joaquin Benoit to Pirates

Benoit was 1-4 with two saves and a 4.07 ERA in 44 appearances.

Joaquin Benoit
Philadelphia Phillies' Joaquin Benoit in action during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Phillies have traded right-hander Joaquin Benoit and cash to the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league right-hander Seth McGarry.

Benoit was 1-4 with two saves and a 4.07 ERA in 44 appearances. The 40-year-old joins his eighth team in his 16 seasons in the majors.

McGarry had a 1.34 ERA in 31 games for Single-A Bradenton this season. He was selected in the eighth round of the 2015 draft from Florida Atlantic.

Philadelphia also traded veteran reliever Pat Neshek, starter Jeremy Hellickson and infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick in the past week. Pittsburgh traded lefty reliever Tony Watson to the Dodgers earlier Monday.

